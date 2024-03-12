Lagos Pledges Zero Tolerance for Environmental Infractions

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to cracking down on environmental infractions, vowing a zero-tolerance approach across the state to enhance compliance with environmental regulations.

Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), the newly appointed Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), made this declaration during a press conference held at the LAGESC Command Headquarters in Bolade-Oshodi.

Cole underscored the importance of environmental cleanliness for fostering a healthy and prosperous Lagos, aligning with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

He highlighted the agency’s recent enforcement efforts, including clean-up exercises on pedestrian bridges and apprehension of individuals causing nuisance in public spaces. Cole revealed that 56 individuals received jail sentences ranging from three to five months for misusing pedestrian bridges, while 46 offenders were sentenced to community service for violations such as street trading and hawking.

Addressing concerns over unauthorized fee collection allegedly associated with LAGESC, Cole assured that the agency would investigate such incidents thoroughly. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to integrity and accountability, urging Lagosians to prioritize environmental hygiene and refrain from engaging in unregulated trading activities in public spaces.

Regarding reports of bribe collection by KAI officials, Cole stressed the importance of adherence to the law, stating that individuals found culpable would face legal consequences. He reiterated the agency’s unwavering stance against corruption and called for public cooperation in maintaining a clean and orderly environment.