Lagos Pilgrims to Spend Three Days in Jordan

As the pilgrimage journey for Lagos State pilgrims unfolds in the Holy Land, Mrs. Florence Gbafe, the Executive Secretary of the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, has revealed exciting plans for the pilgrims’ visit to the Kingdom of Jordan. These pilgrims will spend three days and nights immersing themselves in the rich spiritual experiences and Christian sites within Jordan before proceeding to Israel.

During their stay in the Kingdom of Jordan, Lagos State pilgrims will explore Gedara, a sacred site linked to one of Jesus’ miracles, often known as the casting of the Demons or the Gadarene Swine. The pilgrimage will also include a visit to the Hilltop stronghold of Herod the Great, where John the Baptist met his tragic fate at the order of Herod Antipas, following Salome’s famous dance of the seven veils.

The journey will take them to Mount Nebo, where a Serpentine Cross Sculpture symbolizes the bronze serpent created by Moses, as mentioned in Numbers 21:49. Pilgrims will also have the opportunity to reflect upon the Cross upon which Jesus was crucified, as described in John 3:14, among other spiritually significant locations.

On the fourth day, the pilgrims will depart for Israel via the Allenby Bridge. Mrs. Gbafe encourages pilgrims to appreciate the profound spiritual significance of these holy sites and to offer heartfelt prayers for spiritual renewal while visiting these historical landmarks.

The Kingdom of Jordan holds immense importance for pilgrims due to its rich religious history. It is renowned as the location of Jesus Christ’s baptism, and the Jordan River serves as the source of holy water in Christianity, drawing pilgrims from all corners of the globe for centuries. This pilgrimage promises to be a transformative and spiritually enriching experience for all those fortunate enough to embark on this sacred journey.