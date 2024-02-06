Lagos Pays N398bn to Beneficiaries of Deceased Public Servants

The Lagos State Government, in conjunction with LASACO Assurance PLC and Consortium of Underwriters/Brokers, has disbursed the total sum of N398,833.591.81 as Insurance benefits to 136 beneficiaries of 85 deceased Public Servants who died in active service of the State Government.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Femi Saheed stated that the payment of insurance benefits to families of deceased staff is a prove that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds the welfare of its vibrant workforce in high esteem.

He, therefore, implored the beneficiaries to see the payment as a seed, which is to be invested wisely.

In his remarks, the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi emphasised that Lagos State Government attaches so much importance to the provision of insurance welfare packages for its workforce and also to Government Properties, which informed the production of Global Insurance Packages such as Group Life and Group Personal Accident amongst others.

In his words, “Payment of the Insurance Death Benefits to the congregation of the beneficiaries is basically to serve as a succour to their immediate families to avoid dropping out of schools of the younger children or being thrown out of the place of abode by the landlords due to non-availability of sufficient funds for survival. It is also to ensure a much better future for left behind beneficiaries”.

Oluyomi commended LASACO Assurance PLC and Consortium of Underwriters/Brokers for playing their parts in ensuring the sustenance of best practices towards making life much better and rewarding for families of the deceased staff of the State Government under the Global Insurance Policies.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Hundogan Sewanu Temitope appreciated the Lagos State Governor for his empathetic and kind gesture towards the prompt approval of the insurance premium and encouraged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use.

The Managing Director, LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr. Razzaq Abiodun lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Government for putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries who lost their loved ones while in active service of the State Government. He reiterated that Lagos State remains the flagbearer and is always at the forefront in the payment of Insurance Death Benefits.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ogunlola Abisola Margeret, on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed her appreciation to the Lagos State Government for the kind gesture.

LASG