Lagos Pays N353m to Families of Deceased Staff

In line with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to continually ensure the well-being and welfare of its workforce, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the disbursement of N353,000,000.00 as insurance benefits to 128 beneficiaries of deceased Local Government and SUBEB Staff.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Kayode Robert disclosed this during the recent presentation of cheques to beneficiaries of the insurance benefits of deceased staff at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Alausa-Ikeja.

He affirmed that the disbursement is one of the many ways Mr. Governor has proven to all that he prioritises the welfare of the Lagos State Government workforce, hence the disbursement to beneficiaries as appreciation for the quality of service to the State. Speaking further at the event, the Commissioner confirmed that the payment of insurance benefits to families of deceased staff was one of several welfare packages of the State Government for its workforce.

According to him, in the past year, the Ministry has disbursed N391,226,636.5 to 264 beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and Local Government Staff, adding that the State Government is also set to present insurance benefits to an additional 128 beneficiaries of deceased SUBEB and LG Staff.

While charging Desk-Officers to ensure that due diligence is done towards ensuring proper documentation of Death Certificates for the deceased, Robert urged beneficiaries to appreciate the State Government by ensuring that the benefits they receive on behalf of the deceased are judiciously expended on legacies that honour their lives and not on frivolities.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, earlier in her welcome address, hinted that Mr. Governor’s approval for the disbursement of the insurance benefit is borne out of his humane nature to honour the deceased members of Staff in the Lagos State Civil Service who have served the good people of Lagos State and deserving of their rewards in life and death.

She added that the disbursement re-affirms the commitment of the State Government to the welfare of every citizen in Lagos State, especially to the dearly departed colleagues who during their active service to the government of Lagos State made invaluable contributions to the development in the State.

Mrs. Bolarinwa also commended LASACO Assurance and Haggai Insurance for being assiduously accountable and for working tirelessly to ensure that the insurance benefits seamlessly reach the beneficiaries. She also appealed to all the beneficiaries to ensure they put the money to good use in honour of the deceased.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, who was represented by the Director, the Teachers Pension Department, Mrs. Tohibat Olona reiterated that the presentation was meant to honour the deceased who worked tirelessly to build the dream of a Greater Lagos, hence the need for the beneficiaries to use and invest the money wisely.

Similarly, the Managing Director, LASACO Assurance PLC, Mr Rasaq Abiodun also commended Mr. Governor for the consistent payment of insurance benefits to its employees, adding that the gesture has helped in actualising the aspirations of the families and dependants of some government officials who died in the course of their career in the State Public Service.

The Managing Director of Haggai Insurance, Mr. Segun Amure commended the State Government for its prompt payment and consistency in the payment of premium benefits to families of deceased LG and SUBEB staff, noting that the consistency in payment by the State Government has ensured that dependants do not suffer because of the demise of their loved ones.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Matilda Mnakwe assured that beneficiaries would heed the advice and put the funds to good use. She promised that they would all use the payment for the dependants’ welfare and progress in life.