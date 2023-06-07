Lagos Partners Police Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Commitment to Curbing Domestic and Sexual Violence

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering stronger collaborative efforts with the State Police Command.

The aim is to effectively address the pervasive issue of domestic and sexual violence and provide vital support to victims of abuse.

This commitment was emphasized during the visit of Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, to the DSVA’s Novel House Office in Ikeja.

Success in the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, highlighted the significant progress achieved by the State Government in combating Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Through various programs, policies, and interventions championed by the Agency, justice has been sought for survivors of domestic violence across Lagos State.

The DSVA continues to play a vital role in ensuring the rights of victims and survivors are protected.

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts and Support Structures

Commending the DSVA for its exceptional work in addressing SGBV and domestic violence, Commissioner Owohunwa expressed the commitment of the Lagos State Police Command to work hand in hand with the government.

The Police aim to complement the efforts of the Agency and fulfill their statutory mandate effectively.

Plans are underway to establish Family Support Units (FSU) in each of the 110 Police Divisions and 70 Outposts across the State.

Upgrading the Gender Desk Department will also enhance the investigation process and ensure survivors have seamless access to comprehensive support.