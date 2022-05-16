Lagos Parks Leadership Crisis: NURTW Orders MC Oluomo To Vacate Office Complex

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has asked the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, headed by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called ‘MC Oluomo’, to vacate it’s secretariat in Agege.

NURTW stated that since MC Oluimo and his committee are no longer part of them, it is only right that they vacate the Union’s property.

This is according to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for Lagos State council of the union, Fatai Adesina (Akeweje), stated this while briefing the press at the weekend.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Adesina, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to compel MC Oluomo and his colleagues to stop using NURTW secretariat since they are no longer members of the union.

“lt’s very proper and negates common sense. You renounce your membership of the union but you still hold tight to the property of the union.

“We are appealing to the state government to help talk to the members of the committee to vacate our office. That complex belongs to the NURTW and since you said you are no longer a member, courtesy demands that you drop all the union’s property in your possession.

“We are all card-carrying members of the All progressives Congress (APC) and this is election period; we don’t want anything that will affect the peace in the state, hence, our appeal to Oluomo and his people to leave our property.

“One of the terms of reference given to us is to collect all the union’s property, including cash from executives of former administration,” Adesina stated.