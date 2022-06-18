Lagos Organisers Send-forth Ceremony For 57 Civil Servants

The Lagos State Office of the Head of Service, Public Service Office, on Thursday, organised a send-forth ceremony for Retired Civil Servants in the mainstream Civil Service at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium Alausa-Ikeja.

Congratulating the retirees at the event, which was the first unified ceremony in the State Public Service, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the send-forth was an avenue to have a joint retirement programme for all retirees Statewide on a quarterly basis.

Muri-Okunola, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu, noted that the occasion called for special thanksgiving because all the retirees have been found worthy of honour in recognition of their exemplary service and record of outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Lagos and the public service at large.

He stated that it was no mean feat to celebrate 35 years of meritorious public service career around the world, saying: “We are all aware as you all know that this is an occasion for celebration and thanksgiving, and for the preservation of life as well as the opportunity given to us all by the Almighty God to witness and participate in today’s celebration in the company of well-wishers”.

“Indeed, every one of you that the State government is celebrating today has been found worthy of honour in recognition of your exemplary service and record of outstanding contributions to the growth and development of our dear State and the public service at large”, Muri-Okunola added.

The Head of Service expressed gratitude, on behalf of the State Government, to the retirees for their loyalty and commitment, perseverance and sacrifice through the years, imploring them to be more dedicated to their personal health and wellness during retirement.

He also urged them to avail themselves of the services and programmes of the Post-Service Directorate in the Public Service Office, stressing that those still in active service of the State Government remain committed to the well-tested values, ethos and tradition of honesty, probity, transparency, integrity, hard work and excellent service that has characterised the Lagos State Public Service.

The HoS expressed sincere gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for their kind gesture to the State Public Service.

The Director of Service Matters, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, who stood in for the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, said the retirees are made up of 29 Management Staff and 28 Senior and Junior Officers, who retired between January and March 2022, from the mainstream.

Oyegbola congratulated all the retirees, averring that the present administration has put in place the Post-Service Directorate to look after their welfare.

She said the Directorate has since its inception put together webinars, a counselling desk as well as skill acquisition and vocational training for retirees to ensure their total wellbeing.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Mr. Dosunmu Ayodeji Phillip, who retired as a Director of Administration and Human Resource on Grade Level 17, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for the opportunity accorded him and other retirees.

“I must confess, to work with Lagos State is a unique opportunity. I gained a lot in my 34 and half years of meritorious service, though quite challenging, I must give thanks to God for the grace for ending it well”, Dosunmu said.