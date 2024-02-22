Lagos, Ogun Police Launch Joint Patrols on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has announced collaborative efforts between the Lagos and Ogun State police forces to bolster security along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Hundeyin revealed that joint patrols have commenced from Kara Bridge to Sagamu Interchange, marking a proactive step to enhance safety and curb criminal activities along this vital transportation artery.

The patrols, spearheaded primarily by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from the Lagos State Command, aim to reassure commuters and residents while deterring potential criminal elements operating along the expressway.

Motorists are urged to remain calm and cooperative amidst the heightened police presence, particularly with the increased visibility of the RRS. Hundeyin emphasized that these patrols are part of a strategic initiative to forestall criminality and maintain public order along the route.

The collaborative effort between the Lagos and Ogun State police forces underscores the significance of interagency cooperation in addressing security challenges that transcend jurisdictional boundaries.

With the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway serving as a critical link between two populous states, ensuring its safety and security is paramount for both law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

The announcement signifies a proactive stance by authorities to address concerns regarding safety and security along one of the country’s busiest transportation corridors.