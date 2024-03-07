Lagos, Niger Sign MoU for Food Security

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced a landmark partnership with Niger State as they embark on the “Produce for Lagos Initiative.” The initiative, sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Sanwo-Olu and his Niger State counterpart, Umar Bago, aims to foster a sustainable agricultural future and enhance food security and productivity between the two states.

The essence of the Produce For Lagos initiative lies in its strategic collaboration, leveraging Niger State’s abundant agricultural resources and Lagos State’s organized market. The partnership ensures a steady supply of essential food items, ranging from paddy to tubers and grains, benefiting both states.

Under the agreement, farmers in Niger State are guaranteed a reliable market for their produce, promoting growth and stability in their livelihoods. Lagosians, in turn, will enjoy regular access to food supplies, ensuring availability and stable prices of essential commodities.

In a statement, Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the MoU underscores their commitment to establishing a sustainable ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. The Produce For Lagos initiative, complemented by existing food logistics hubs and upcoming centers in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe, and other locations, is poised to revolutionize the food supply chain, ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and resilience for future generations.

As Lagos State celebrates this significant milestone, Sanwo-Olu looks ahead to the transformative impact of the #ProduceForLagos initiative, envisioning a future where food abundance, thriving farmers, and resilient communities define the landscape.