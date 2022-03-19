Lagos Neighbourhood Watch GM Tasks Citizens On Security

Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency has called on all residents of Lagos State to take safety and security as a serious business.

While speaking with students of Newland Elementary School, Aviation Estate, Oshodi who paid a visit to the Headquarters of the Agency during an excursion, Prince Oyekan said the people including the young and old need to collaborate with the various Security Agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

He congratulated the students as the first set of students to visit the Agency in his short yet chequered history laden with several achievements since the ascension of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State.

Ifalade further commended the school’s management for seizing the initiative of bringing the students to the Agency just as the state Government continues to restructure the state’s security architecture to meet with the ever evolving challenges.

He said the government has developed the THEMES Agenda to address the various development challenges confronting the state and reiterated the important roles of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency as an important collaborator in the Community involvement drive of Policing the State.

Prince Oyekan concluded with an admonition for the students to strive for greatness including picking a career in Law Enforcement with the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency as a core Area of interest.

Students were conducted through the operational procedures and new innovations of the Agency including the Body Worn Camera, protection shields for Officers among other tools. Most of which are the first of it’s kind in the security and safety industry in Nigeria.