Lagos Neighbourhood Watch Deploys Personnel For Eid-el-Fitr

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency LNSA, popularly known as Neighbourhood Watch; Prince Ifalade Ajasa Oyekan has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls across Lagos on the celebration of the Eid-El-Fitr and the successful completion of the annual Ramadan fast which ends today which coincidentally is the first day in the month of May.

With the Federal Government and Lagos state Government declaring a 2day public holiday in celebration of the 2022 Eid-El-Fitr and workers day, Ifalade urged Lagosians to extend the orderliness and peace enjoyed during the Ramadan to other months of the year, while they celebrate modestly as enjoined by the tenets of Islam.

He also appealed to parents to ensure they monitor their wards during the celebration urging them to ensure they celebrate with decency; stay clear of crimes and other vices that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

To ensure a hitch-free holiday across Lagos state, Prince Falade ordered a massive deployment of the officers of the Agency across Lagos state especially to strategic points and the black spots.

He also sent a strong warning to street urchins and area boys who intend to cause mayhem to desist from any act that will cause the break down of law and jeopardize the peace of law-abiding Lagosians.

He said; “I celebrate with Muslim faithfuls across Lagos and I congratulate Nigerian workers too. For the two days holiday declared by the Government, I have ordered Zonal heads and Unit command heads to deploy officers to the nooks and crannies of Lagos for surveillance and also to maintain peace.

Our men are on standby to ensure we all enjoy the holiday in full measure without fear. As we know, Governor Babajide-Sanwoolu is a security-conscious Governor who will do everything humanly possible to protect the lives and properties of all Lagosians. So we are aware of the task ahead and we will ensure safety at all costs.

We also welcome the usual cooperation of Lagosians to ensure we function at full capacity. We will be working hand in hand with other relevant security agencies in the state to ensure we bring peace and tranquillity to our communities as we celebrate.”