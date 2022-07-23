Lagos Neighborhood Watch Partners With INEC

The Management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency has implored residents of Lagos State to arm themselves with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in order to perform their civic duties as citizens.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan made this admonition while welcoming the dedicated Registration Team of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to his Office at the Lagos State Neighbourhood Agency on a special registration drive.

Oyekan while expressing appreciation to INEC for responding positively to the proposal to have a temporary registration center within the Agency, said the Agency had to collaborate with INEC in order to ensure that the Corp officers of the Agency are able to obtain their PVC without abandoning their duties of ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties in Lagos State.

Some of the Officers at the registration center said they were not surprised at the initiative as the LNSA Management under the leadership of Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan has always been proactive in its approach to matters affecting the Agency and its staff.

It will be recalled that Officers of the Agency and other civil servants in the Multi-Agency Complex had an exclusive opportunity to receive the first and second jab of the COVID -19 Vaccine and the Lagos State Residents Registration (LASSRA) Cards while they worked within the complex courtesy of the Prince Oyekan.