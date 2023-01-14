Lagos Neighborhood Watch Expands Drone Project

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency has expanded its drone project with the training of it’s Officers to take over from the hitherto hired experts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, the General Manager, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan congratulated the pioneer drone pilots and reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to ensuring the career development of the officers of the Agency like other public servants in the State.

Oyekan also thanked the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his vision for a greater Lagos, while he reaffirmed that the Agency will keep working in line with the the THEMES Agenda of Mr Governor by following the work plan of the drone project with constant modification to meet the emerging challenges of safety and security in the state.

The General Manager further encouraged the newly trained drone pilots to expand their horizons and develop additional skills on their own in order to move to the top of the skills ladder, which he said is the modern prerequisite for promotion and professional growth.

The two part training consisting theoretical and hands-on practical modules was held at an undisclosed location for security reasons.