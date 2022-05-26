Lagos Neighborhood Watch Boss Promises Law And Order, Warns Criminals

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan has directed Officers of the Agency to ensure a hitch-free primary Election across Lagos state.

While speaking at the periodic briefing of Local Government and Local Development Council Authorities Commanding Officers recently, the General Manager warned that erring officers will be seriously reprimanded for any laxity.

He further stated that Officers will should be diligent and more visible across the state towards improving their service delivery.

Ifalade also assured that the Agency will collaborate with the Police and other security Agencies in ensuring total compliance on the ban placed by the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in designated Local Governments of the state.

Ifalade assured residence of Lagos state of the commitment of the Agency towards maintaining law and order in the state, especially as the various Political Parties conduct their primaries.

He promised a massive deployment of the Officers to all venues of the Primaries which are expected to take place between Wednesday and Sunday, starting with the House of Assembly Primaries scheduled for the twenty Local Government and thirty seven LCDAs of Lagos state.

He concluded by warning trouble makers to stay off the primary election venues as the Agency and other security Agencies will not take kindly to any kind of misbehaviour.