Lagos Neighborhood Watch Boss Charges Officers On Election

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan has directed the officers of the Agency to perform their civic duties with caution during the forthcoming elections.

While addressing the Corp Superintendents from the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs recognized by the state, Prince Oyekan warned that all officers will be held accountable by their activities during the elections as since they are expected to perform dual roles during the elections.

Oyekan remind the officers that since the Federal Government has not given them duties during the elections, it behoves of them to perform their duties of safe guarding their communities while performing their civic duties.

He also directed that the officers should obey all electoral guidelines while performing their civic duties and ensure that they do not present themselves as monitors while at the same time performing their duties of safeguarding their communities.

Prince Oyekan said the officers are to ensure strict compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of police not to appear in their uniforms or any apparel that may present them as officers but to perform their civic duty as members of the community while keeping their eyes and ears open to ensure the elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said, “We are expected to perform our civic duties with our eyes and ears open in order to ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere as enshrined in the THEMES Agenda of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and dream for greater Lagos.”