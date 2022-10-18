Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps Warns Of Fake Recruitment

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps has urged the public to beware of a fraudulent recruitment scheme going on.

The scheme as seen in a post making the rounds is with the following information:

“LNSC PSSDC: LNSC PSSDC:Furtherance to the success of your

application and selection process duly completed afterwards, you have been

selected to join the Lagos Neighbourhood and Security Corps.

“You are therefore requested to pay the non-refundable sum of N2,000 for your identification card processing. Forward payment to the bank account details provided below and send by email, proof of payment afterwards on or before close of work on 2022-10-20.Account number: 9082824393

Name of bank: PalmPay

Human Resources,PSSDC, MAGODOLAGOS.

We wish to declare categorically that we have no business with the information and will not make such a horrendous demand of the applicants at any point in time.”

This has been described as fraud in a statement issued by the Corps.

The statement read in part, “The management of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency under the

leadership of Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan and guidance of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu therefore wish to affirm that the above text message or statement is false and did not emanate from either the Agency or the PSSDC on our behalf.

“As a result, we implore all applicants to desist from paying into the account and regard the demand as false.

“It is also pertinent to note that the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency and the public Service Development Centre (PSSDC) will not and has not at any point or as a result make such despicable demand from our applicants.

“You are therefore implored to disregard the message and consider such as fake.”