Lagos Needs To Be Rescued – Jandor

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has urged Lagosians to join hands with him in rescuing the state.

According to him, the state needs a breathe of fresh air and must be rescued from from those who believe that they own Lagos and it’s their birthright to subjugate others.

Jandor said this in a Facebook post in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day.

He wrote, “As we celebrate Nigeria’s independence day today, let us bear in mind that Lagos has indeed been recolonized and it is up to us as Lagosians to free our state from those who believe that they own Lagos and it’s their birthright to subjugate the rest of us. We have to fight for our Lagos, we have to fight for our rights, and only when we have done this can our state be truly independent.

“I invite you all to come on board and join the struggle for a truly independent Lagos as we build a movement that will set Lagos free through the ballot box next year. Let’s all join hands to build the Lagos of our dreams.

“Lagos needs a breath of fresh air. It’s time.”