Lagos Needs Breath Of Fresh Air, Say Non-Yorubas In Lagos

Lagos State Non-Yoruba had their State State General meeting yesterday Thursday 8th September 2022 , with representatives from North East, North West, North Central, South South and South East across all the 20 LGAs in Lagos State.

The following leaders were among the Leaders that attended the meeting:

(1) Engr Sonny Ekanem ( South South), State Chairman, PDP Non Yoruba Forum, Lagos State., Chairman, Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(2) Alhaji Mohammed Adah (Leader North Centra)l, Deputy State Chairman, PDP Non Yoruba Forum, Lagos State, Member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council

(3). Alhaji Abdumimu Gambari, Arewa Leader Lagos 4 Lagos, Deputy Chairman, Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(4) Prince Alloyious Okafor, Secretary Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council

(5) Chief Felix Orakwe ( Leader South East, State ) Treasurer PDP Non Yoruba Forum, Lagos State, Member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(6) Alhaji Dauda Muhammed, ( Leader North East), member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(7) Alhaji Yusuf Yushau, (Leader North West), member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(8) Mr Confidence Agwu, Your Leader, PDP Non Yoruba Forum, Lagos State, member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(9) Hajia Hadiza Ajaka, woman Leader PDP Non Yoruba Forum, Lagos State, member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(10) Mrs Rosemary ugochukwu, member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

(11) Mr Ben Nwaogu, member Inter Ethnic Committee, Lagos State PDP (Jandor) Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

it was resolved at the meeting that Lagos needs breath of air after 23 years that one man have been in charge of Lagos, that Dr Abdul-Azeez Adeniran, is the breath of fresh.

That they are going to work assiduously by mobilising their members in the

various Wards and Local government Areas in Lagos to vote for all the candidates of PDP in Lagos State.