Lagos, Nasarawa Get New Commissioner of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the posting of two Commissioners of Police to the Lagos and Nasarawa State Police Commands effective immediately pending approval of the Police Service Commission.

This is in line with the commitment to fostering community ties and ensuring inclusive policing, the IGP has charged them with the responsibility to actively engage communities in their respective jurisdictions.

The newly posted senior Police Officers are CP Fayoade Mustapha, to Lagos State Command and CP Umar Nadada, to Nasarawa State Command.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement read in part, “This strategic move is part of the IGP’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and build trust between law enforcement and the public. The newly posted senior officers bring a wealth of experience to their new roles and are poised to contribute to the safety and well-being of the residents in Lagos and Nasarawa states.

“The Inspector-General of Police emphasizes the importance of a collaborative approach to policing, urging the newly appointed Commissioners of Police to work closely with community leaders and stakeholders to create a safer and more secure environment for all residents.”