Lagos Moves To Improve Water Quality, Supply

As part of its effort towards the provision of adequate quality water supply to its citizenry, the Lagos State Government has commenced baseline data collation and status verification on water supply across the State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, who spoke over the weekend at a training session for Field Officers on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) survey in Ikeja, said the government needs adequate data to support policy formation on water resources.

Acknowledging that the water supply is inadequate in the State, the Commissioner said that it is only through baseline studies and data gathering that effective policies could be made.

Bello, represented by the Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, added that 100 enumerators will be trained for the exercise to cover the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.

Appealing to the people of Lagos to support and accept the enumerators for a successful exercise, Bello explained that the survey aims to ensure that safe and clean water is eventually available to all residents.

He noted that the 10-day baseline survey of water supply and sanitation facilities in private and public facilities will cover hotels, schools, tertiary institutions, farm settlements, hospitals, gardens and more, except private houses.

According to him, “The survey is to determine the status of water and sanitation facilities in all the institutions, which will eventually form the cornerstone that will finally inform investment in the sector as soon as possible”.

In her remarks, the Director, Water Resources, Engr. (Mrs.) Omolanke Taiwo, noted that the importance of quality water cannot be overemphasised in human existence, saying that Water is Life and should be available and accessible to every resident.

She recalled that the Federal Government launched a campaign to put an end to open defecation by 2025, adding that a baseline survey would give proper status and functionality to the water scheme and the report would give an edge to the government in order to plan.

Mrs. Taiwo, therefore, urged everyone to take the survey as part of their lives and give total support to the enumerators, adding that if there is no safe water there can not be good sanitation.