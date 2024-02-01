Lagos Ministry Trains Staff on Digital Literacy, Online Safety

The Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructural Development in collaboration with Co- creation Hub, a social Innovation Centre dedicated to the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity organized a training program for members of Staff on digital and online safety today, 1st of February 2024.Representing the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo, the Director Finance and Administration, Mrs. Kehinde Fasuyi, charged participants to be attentive and ask questions where necessary, in order not to fall victim of cybercrime and online fraud.

She noted that a lot of people had lost their life investment due to ignorance, she noted that knowledge earned from the exercise will go a long way in protecting personal data, work files and Government records.

The Chief Facilitator, Miss Shalom Arturigbo urged participants to pay attention to the training as it will protect them and their families from online crimes. She highlighted areas of concentration as Browsing, Searching, filtering data, protection of data and password Phishing, Cyber Security, data verification & how to identify fake news which protects people from online bullying, identity theft, misinformation, harmful content, inappropriate contact & breaches of Privacy.

Responding on behalf of the Participants, Mr. Murtala kassim Ajadi,

Director of Procurement commended the efforts of the organizers as well as management of the Ministry, describing the training as timely saying the knowledge gained would be put to good use.