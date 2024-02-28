Lagos Ministry Charges Staff on Efficiency

Forging ahead with plans to ensure efficient service delivery, the Staff of Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development have been urged to change their attitude and mindset for a more purposeful service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo gave the charge during his speech at the sensitization programme of Office of Transformation. Creativity and Innovation (OCTI) to Staff on ‘Service Charter’ in the Conference room of the Ministry.

According to Mr. Gbajumo, Officers must be at their desk at the right time and undergo their assignments with good attitude for meaningful achievements, He urged them to put the right work ethics in place for higher productivity.

He also pledged the support of the top management of the Ministry for the successful implementation of the Service Charter now that the Ministry has been added to the next phase of MDA’s.

Earlier on, the team led by Mr. Rufai Olalekan from the Office of Transformation, Ministry Of Waterfront infrastructure Creativity and Innovation said their visit to the Ministry is to engender understanding on the utilization of the Service Charter to enhance effective and efficient delivery of service to the citizens.