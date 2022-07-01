Lagos Kicks Off Public Service Week Celebration

The Y2022 Lagos State Public Service Week kicked off today with a Media Briefing held in the Conference Room of the Office of the Head of Service, Public Service Office and followed by a special Jum’ah service at the Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa-Ikeja.

Addressing the media, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said Lagos will join counterparts across the world to celebrate Public Servants, appreciate their efforts and contributions towards the attainment of efficient service delivery and good governance, as well as highlight the importance of the government personnel in meeting the challenges of the 21st century.

According to Muri-Okunola, activities lined up for the week-long celebration include a Health Screening (HIV/AIDS, Blood Pressure, Cervical, Breast, Prostate Cancer, for Public Servants at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium from 8a.m to 4p.m on July 1, 2022.

On 2nd July, a Walk for Fitness by Public Servants will be embarked upon from Allen Avenue, Ikeja to the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium from 7 a.m while on Sunday, 3rd July, 2022, an Inter-Denominational Thanksgiving Service is slated for the Chapel of Christ The Light, CBD, Alausa – Ikeja from 10a.m.

Visitations to Orphanages/Charity Organisations will take place on Monday 4th, July, 2022. The take-off point is Adeyemi Bero Auditorium by 10a.m while the Health Screening will continue at the same venue from 8a.m to 4p.m.

The Long Service Merit Award Ceremony for deserving staff is fixed for Tuesday, 5th July, 2022, at the Marquee, Radio Lagos/Eko FM, Agidingbi Road, Alausa, starting from 9a.m.

The Alausa got Talent Series IV, an initiative designed to showcase staffers who come up with outstanding feats, as well as the African Day Lecture will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 6th July, 2022, from the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, between 10a.m and 3p.m.

The grand finale would be a luncheon during which Mr. Governor will host the outstanding officers at a date to be announced later.

The celebration of this year’s Africa’s Day of Public Service and Administration is in conformity with the 1993 Tangier Declaration and the United Nations General Assembly Resolution of 20th December, 2002.