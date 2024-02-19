Lagos KAI Raids Miscreants on Pedestrian Bridges

Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, has dislodged miscreants and criminals causing recurrent obstruction to Lagos residents in transit which resultingly discourages the appropriate use of bridges for pedestrian safety.

The Agency said it apprehended 17 miscreants found laying siege on the Bolade Pedestrian Bridge on Monday.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd) made this disclosure, citing the recalcitrant nature of these criminals in the habit of lurking around pedestrian bridges with intent to dispossess pedestrians of valuables. According to him, ‘we have read the riot act to these miscreants and it is important to note that there is no hiding place for them because any hindrance identified as a threat to pedestrians’ safety on bridges will be met with stiff opposition and consequences’’.

Cole further revealed that the collaborative efforts of the Taskforce Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oshodi Branch A, Comrade Ibrahim Olasheu and Baba Oja of Oshodi-Bolade, Mr. Sanni Afeez Olanrewaju resulted arrest of the miscreants. He revealed the names of the suspects which include, Ibrahim Bashiru, M, 29, Ogun, Bolaji Kolawole M, 19, Osun, Wisdom Effiong, M, 23, Anambra, Adewale Ismail, M, 27, Ibadan, Shina Ade, M, 27, Oyo, Olorunwa Olorundare, M, 27, Ogun, Samuel Olujide, M, 15, Abeokuta, Ayodele Oladimeji, M, 27, Ibadan, Olawale Ibrahim, M, 24, Ogun, Adeniran Gabriel, M, 27, Ogun, Paul Ifeanyi, M, 19, Anambra, Sharafa Rafiu, M, 24, Ibadan, Ibrahim Kabir, M, 19, Kaduna, Mutiu Alabi, M, 18, Ibadan, Aruna Raji, M, 21, Osun, Oluremi Ayo, M, 30, Oyo and Hamzat Fawaz, M, 13, Ibadan.

He also reiterated the resolve of the Agency to secure valuable collaborations to uphold the THEMES+ agenda of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu which is geared towards making Lagos habitable for business via the promotion of general environmental cleanliness in the State.