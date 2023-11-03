Lagos KAI Conduct Raid on Street Traders, Seize Food Items

Operatives of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps carried out a targeted operation on Thursday, conducting raids on street traders at the fruit court located on Aboyade Cole Street, as well as other areas in Lagos.

During the operation, various fruits and food items were confiscated, and multiple street traders were apprehended.

The seized items and the individuals in custody were subsequently transported to the KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) office in Oshodi, where further actions would be taken.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the details of the operation, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enforcing sanitation regulations and ensuring the cleanliness of the city.

Street trading and vending of food items in unsanitary conditions can pose health and safety risks to consumers, prompting the need for such enforcement activities.

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps plays a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city, monitoring and addressing issues related to environmental sanitation.

This operation serves as a reminder of the importance of compliance with sanitation regulations and the consequences for those who fail to adhere to them.

The government’s efforts to uphold sanitation standards and ensure public health and safety extend to various sectors of the city, including street trading and the distribution of food items.

Operations like this aim to create a cleaner and healthier environment for residents and visitors while also promoting adherence to established regulations.