Lagos Judiciary Promises To Leverage IT

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba has promised that the State Judiciary will continue to explore and harness the potential of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to deliver an efficient justice system to the residents of Lagos State.

He made the pledge at the Lagos State Judiciary year 2022 management retreat held recently at the Orchid Hotels in Lekki with the theme: “Transformation to a Digital Judiciary – The Road Map”.

According to him, the need for the retreat was essential because, upon his appointment as the 17th Chief Judge, he promised that his leadership shall key into the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration in ensuring a diligent judiciary by providing first-class judicial service in line with international best practice.

Speaking on the theme of the retreat, the Chief Judge averred that the State Judiciary intends to deploy more tools of ICT in the provision of services, enjoining all members of staff to embrace and get familiar with digital technology in the discharge of their respective duties in order to remain relevant in the scheme of things.

Facilitators at the three-day event include Hon. Justice Taiwo Olatokun, who spoke on “Understanding the Role of Management Staff in the Administration of Justice”; Engr. Waheed Sule, who presented a paper on “The Digitisation of Judiciary” and Mr. Oluwaseun Ogunmolu delivered a lecture on “Electronic Court Returns” among others.