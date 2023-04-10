Lagos Joins Global Urban Sanitation Initiative

The International Water Association (IWA) has nominated the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), Mrs. ‘Funke Adepoju as a member of its eight-man Taskforce as part of its inclusive urban sanitation initiative.

According to a statement announcing the nomination by IWA, the establishment of an Advisory Board and a Taskforce by the body is aimed at reshaping the global urban sanitation agenda by providing a stronger direction on the association’s priorities, activities and performance.

The International Association stated that the nomination of Mrs. Adepoju was in recognition of the laudable work of the Commission under her able leadership, noting that IWA has been engaging member countries on the relevant water sector areas in the past 10 years, with a special focus on citywide sanitation planning.

“The new task force will prioritise governance and regulation, inclusion, accessibility, equity and safety in the water sector, using multiple technology-driven solutions for environmental, public health concerns”, it added.

The statement pointed out that Lagos stands to benefit immensely from the project since the foundation has been laid in terms of regulation by LASWARCO. This would be strengthened by integration into urban water management and sanitation concepts.

The Taskforce with representatives from South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Zambia and Senegal, is working to reshape the global urban sanitation agenda by driving inclusive sanitation goals.