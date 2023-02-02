Lagos Issues Travel Advisory For Access Bank Marathon

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold within the Lagos Metropolis on Saturday, 4th February, 2023, starting from 5.00am. The race will be in two categories with different “Start Points” and distances to be covered.

MARATHON DEDICATED ROUTES:

A. The first category of the Access Bank-Lagos City Marathon covers 42 km and shall commence from National Stadium Underbridge on Funsho Williams Avenue and shall go through Barracks >>> Ojuelegba on the main carriageway >>> Dorman Long Bridge >>> Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road >>>Obanikoro >>> Anthony to Gbagada >>> Third Mainland Bridge >>> Osborne Road >>> Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road >>> Falomo Roundabout >>> Bourdillon Road >>>Cable Bridge (Ikoyi – Lekki Link Bridge) >>> Admiralty Way >>>Lekki First Roundabout >>>Lekki Tollgate >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >>>Akin Adesola Street >>> Bishop Oluwole Street and terminating at Eko Atlantic City.

B. The second category of the race covers 10 km, and starts from Durosimi Etti, Lekki Phase 1 and shall connect Lekki First Roundabout >>>Lekki Toll-Gate >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >>>Akin Adesola Street>>> Bishop Oluwole Street terminating at Eko Atlantic City (Finish Point).

Hence, motorists and commuters plying these roads are hereby informed of the necessary closure of these routes in order to protect the runners and preserve the integrity of the event.

THE FOLLOWING ROADS WILL BE TOTALLY OR PARTLY CLOSED:

a) Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island from6.45am to 2 pm

b) Alaka Service lane by Alaka Estate will be closed from5.00am to 7.30 am

c) National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from6.00am to 8 am

d) From Anthony to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki will be closed from6.30 am to 8.30 am

e) From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.00 am to 2 pm.

NOTE: All adjoining streets and feeder roads leading to marathon dedicated routes shall be temporarily closed to traffic to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guarantee the safety and security of the athletes.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

Due to the road closure that is inevitable within the duration of the marathon, accessible alternative routes identified for road users include the following;

Ø All motorists from Ikeja and environs heading to Victoria Island should go through Ikorodu Road>>>>Fadeyi>>>> Funsho Williams >>>>Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists from Badagry, Mile 2, and environs going to Lagos Island should go through Apapa, Orile to link Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists from Mainland, Surulere and environs should avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but can link Lagos Island through Iponri/Iganmu and Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists coming from Ibadan, Mowe andenvirons can link Lagos Island throughOjota, Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue and Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists from Okota, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to Lagos Island should go through Mile 2, Orile to Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists from Sango-Otta going to Lagos Island should go through Mushin, Funsho Williams Avenue (old Western Avenue) to Eko Bridge

Ø Motorists coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki and environs should use the Alternative Route to Ikoyi/Victoria Island (from Ikate to Ikoyi: take Freedom Road >>> AdmiraltyRoad >>>> Cable Bridge (Ikoyi Link Bridge) and connect destination OR Nike Art Gallery >>>>Iru >>>> Victoria Island).

Ø Motorists from Ikoyi to Mainland can use Alfred Rewane Road (old Kingsway Road) >>>>Osborne Road >>>> Third Mainland Bridge OR Awolowo Road >>>>Obalende Bridge >>>>Third Mainland Bridge