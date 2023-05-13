Lagos Issues Traffic Advisory On Agege Area

The Lagos State Government is embarking on a sectional repair of Oke-koto Intersection at Pen Cinema, Agege from Monday, 15th May to Monday, 12th June, 2023. The following alternative routes have been mapped out to minimize inconvenience for Motorists;

1. Motorists coming from Abule Egba end, moving towards the Secretariat, Alausa can make use of Fagba through Charity to join Oba Ogunji enroute Odo Eran to connect desired destinations.

2. Motorists can make use of Old Oko Oba road to link Old Ipaja road depending on their desired destinations.

3. Motorists coming from Iyana Ipaja inbound Oke-koto can make use of Olabode Street to access Oniwaya road enroute Guinness/Ashade.

4. Motorists from Capitol Road junction going towards Oke-koto will be diverted to Oniwaya road on both sides to access their destinations.

5. Motorists can also make use of Old Abeokuta road instead of Ipaja road.

6. Motorists from the bridge heading to Oke-koto junction will be diverted to an alternative lane by Tabon-Tabon(near Conoil) to proceed with their journeys

While imploring Motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde assured that the State’s Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) Personnel would be fully on ground to direct traffic to ameliorate inconveniences.