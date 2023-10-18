Lagos Issues Stop Work Notice on Illegal Structures in Ikoyi, Others

The Lagos State Government has issued a Stop-Work order on illegally built structures at Oyinkan Abayomi, Ikoyi, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State.

The order delivered by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Alebiosu, will hold pending a review of any prior regulatory licenses that may have been granted.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state government on its website on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “The Commissioner issued the order during an inspection trip to several development sites along the waterfront corridor across the State, noting that the development violates the State’s regulations. He added that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration would not tolerate any act of illegality, lawlessness, or disregard for established waterfront regulatory guidelines.”

Alebiosu was quoted as saying, “The State Government’s attention has been directed to the large unlawful development projects that have destroyed the area’s desirable waterfront scenery, putting the entire environment at risk of erosion and degradation”.

The Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo, and other top officials of the Ministry also visited Orange Island, Ostia Island, Okun-Ajah Scheme and Okera-Nla Jetty to inspect ongoing projects and schemes.