Lagos Issues Four-Day Notice to Lekki Coastal Road Squatters

The Lagos State Government has issued a four-day relocation notice to squatters inhabiting illegal shanties along the coastal road in the Mayegun area of Lekki.

The directive, communicated through an official statement published on the Lagos State website on Monday, signals the government’s determination to address unauthorized settlements along the coastal stretch.

The statement said, “Following the indiscriminate springing up of shanties and illegal structures, the Lagos State Government has issued a four-day relocation notice to all squatters occupying illegal shanties around the Lagos Coastal Road in the Mayegun, Lekki Area of Lagos.

“Speaking with newsmen after an inspection tour to Jakande, Elegushi Itedo, System 156 and 44 on Orchid Road on Sunday, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said all such illegal shanties and squatters, close to Regional Road Alignment must vacate the area by Thursday afternoon as enforcement would commence in the early hours of Friday morning.”