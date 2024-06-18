Lagos is Safe Despite Kidnap of Fouani Brothers – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has stated that the recent kidnap of Fouani brothers in the state is not an indication that the state is not safe.

The police have rescued the abducted brothers who were “snatched by unknown gunmen”, according to Omotoso.

This was as he reiterated the strength of the security architecture in the state which is a testament to how safe the city is.

He shared on X, “Is Lagos safe? Yes. The police have retrieved Fouani brothers . This isolated incident should not be seen as a measure of how secure our Lagos is. The security architecture remains solid, ready to be activated whenever necessary. Kudos to the police and other security agencies.”