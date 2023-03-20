Lagos INEC REC Alleged Death Threat

The Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, has said he is not deterred by death threats issued against him by Aggrieved politicians and individuals in the state.

Agbaje said this while collating results of the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governorship election was won by incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The REC said: “Elections should not be a do-or-die affair. It is the work of INEC to midwife good elections. Snatching of ballot boxes is not good at all.

Also it is not visible for any REC, including myself, in Nigeria to manipulate any election at this time.

“For those sending death threats, I am not afraid of death. I am a devoted Christian and Anglican. I served in the DSS for 30 years and my life was not threatened. So, my working with INEC for a few years should not make me fear death. I pray every day, so I don’t fear death.”