Lagos Harps On Safety Consciousness During Yuletide

The Lagos State Government has harped on the need for residents and visitors to socialise responsibly and be safety conscious during the Yuletide Season so as to prevent avoidable accidents, injuries and fatalities.

A release signed by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, said that the yuletide season is characterised by lots of parties and events and thus the need for responsible socialising and safety consciousness.

Mojola stated that fun-seekers are advised to be aware of emergency exits and muster points at any given time and, as much as possible, endeavour to move around and leave as a group when attending large events or concerts.

Admonishing fun-seekers to drink responsibly as alcohol lowers mental alertness and coordination, the Director-General advised that it is important not to leave drinks for consumption out of sight to guard against spiking.

According to him, spiking occurs when someone deliberately introduces drugs or alcohol into your drink without your knowledge to enable them to alter the content usually with the aim of carrying out negative motives, imploring fun-seekers to also desist from consuming substances that they are not familiar with in public.

Mojola cautioned Lagosians on attending overcrowded events, stressing that overcrowded spaces should be avoided and reported immediately to the authorities in order to guard against a stampede or unforeseen crisis.

The Director-General further disclosed that the Commission’s safety guideline stipulates that event organisers and event venue owners are to register events above 250 guests with the Lagos State Safety Commission through its registration portal: www.lasgsafetyreg.com for the issuance of an Event Safety Permit.