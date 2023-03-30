Lagos Harps On Knowledge Acquisition For Auditors

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Internal Audit, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi has said that investment in the periodic and continuous acquisition of knowledge and relevant skills for Internal Auditors remain a top priority for the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a training session for Auditors across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), on Tuesday in Ikeja, the Special Adviser stressed that the actualisation of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Mr. Governor rests majorly on effective auditing.

He also underscored the importance of adversity and emotional intelligence among Auditors, stressing that the 21st-century auditing demand, requires Auditors to be abreast of emerging trends in their profession.

He affirmed that the approval granted for the training shows the readiness of the Governor to expose Auditors to relevant knowledge needed to deliver effectively and compete favourably with Auditors across the globe.

According to the Special Adviser, the theme for the Training, “Auditing as the Cornerstone in Public service” is apt, as it brings to the fore, the special position that auditing occupies in public service.

“As Auditors, you are best positioned to provide assurance, competence, and structure that aligns with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the present administration. This can only be achieved if you free yourself from undue influences”, the Special Adviser restated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Internal Audit, Mrs. Kikelomo Dawodu, charged the Auditors to continue to be alive to their responsibilities to the Service, as this would spur the State to continue to train and re-train members of staff for optimal performance.

She challenged Auditors to maintain professional judgement and take necessary proactive steps in their respective MDAs by always insisting on standard procedures.

While reminding Auditors that the overall objective of Audit in the Public sector is to strengthen the accountability, integrity, and transparency of government and all public sector institutions, Mrs. Dawodu urged Auditors to be independent in carrying out their duties.

Her words: “As internal Auditors, you can recommend changes to improve processes and follow up on the implementation of different innovative strategies in auditing based on a well-researched finding”.

“Let me remind you that internal auditing is carried out by professionals who have a deep appreciation of the importance of strong governance, an in-depth understanding of business systems and processes, and a fundamental drive to help their organisations succeed”, she noted.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamal Olowoshago, affirmed that the service recognises the rightful place of Auditors, hence the attention being paid to the capacity development of Auditors,

He encouraged Auditors to be firm and professional always, saying that they should not be timid or intimidated, as people would ordinarily resist being audited.

The immediate past Permanent Secretary, Office of Internal Audit, Mrs. Olusola Oduguwa, urged principals of all government establishments to see Auditors as partners in progress who are meant to guide the establishments where they work against avoidable errors.

In his presentation at the training, the Director of Strategy Centre, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi advised participants at the training among other things, to learn new skills that could put them in good stead to enjoy some level of productivity and financial autonomy in retirement.