Lagos Grants Access To Terminal Classes In Chrisland School

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has granted permission for students in terminal classes to access Chrisland High School, Opebi, for physical learning ahead of their examinations due to begin soon.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo broke the news in an update on the case of the deceased student of the school, Miss. Whitney Adeniran.

According to Mrs. Adefisayo, “The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed”.

She also hinted that arrangements are ongoing for other categories of students to return to school, adding that “The temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations”.

“The Ministry, with the support of the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection policy and safeguarding, which is made up of representatives of different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education Quality Assurance and others, will continue to engage with Whitney Adeniran’s Family”, the Commissioner stated.