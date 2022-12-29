Lagos Govt Warns Night Club Owners Against Illegal Parking On Roads

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has warned owners/operators of some Night Clubs in the State against illegal parking on major roads across the State, especially during the festive season, describing the act as an infraction of the State Parking Law.

The General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu stated that the Agency, during its Monitoring and Compliance exercise across the State’s Metropolis carried out recently, observed that a lot of night clubs encourage illegal parking on major roads causing heavy gridlock and inconvenience to other road users.

Adelabu noted that this inconsiderate act by the clients and operators of these nightclubs negates the government’s continuous efforts towards improving the parking culture, reducing traffic congestion and driving time.

According to her, “Government is not ready to entertain any form of contravention of its Parking Law in the State. Hence, we will take necessary actions against erring clubs, particularly those situated in the State’s residential, high density, or high traffic flow areas”.

While commending some night clubs for their compliance with the Authority’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate parking, Adelabu advised the non-complying night clubs to obtain a parking permit from the authority and get alternative land for parking, stressing that the LASPA’s efforts in regulating parking is to ease vehicular flow for the comfort of all residents.

She added that punitive measures for defaulting outlets include the closing of their facilities and clamping/towing of illegally parked vehicles, among other sanctions. Adelabu also pointed out that the Authority has continued to enlighten residents on the effect of indiscriminate parking underlining its huge effect on traffic congestion across the metropolis.

“LASPA plans to begin full implementation of its Parking Policy in Y2023, thereby we are calling on the public to embrace an ideal parking culture and shun all forms of indiscriminate parking”, she maintained