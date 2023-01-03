Lagos Govt Warns Against Unsafe Sale, Storage Of Fuel

The Lagos State Government has warned residents in the state against the unsafe sale and storage of fuel in homes, markets and workplaces which can result in fires with resultant loss of lives and properties.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola issued the warning at the weekend following the SOS messages received from residents of Festac over the unsafe sale of fuel on some roads in the area which could endanger the lives of innocent citizens.

Mojola declared that the Commission is working with the Lagos State Taskforce on monitoring and enforcement against public safety infractions across the State and will clamp down on recalcitrant defaulters.

According to him, “The dry weather occasioned by the harmattan season, coupled with storage of fuel in homes, marketplaces, workplaces and the careless disposal of cigarettes stubs, adulterated fuel, electrical surges and sparks, petrol leakages, illegal wire connections often trigger fire outbreaks that can lead to loss of lives and properties”.

He said the Commission, as a regulatory agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives and properties, carries out its activities through a proactive process of policy formulation, setting safety standards and embarking on advocacy programmes to promote safety culture, prevent accidents and protect the citizens.

The Director-General advised Lagosians on the need to embrace a safety culture by keeping fuel away from homes, shops or marketplaces; Ensuring that Generators are switched off before fueling; Keeping fire extinguishers at your homes, shops and marketplaces; Switching off electrical appliances when not in use; Desisting from overloading sockets with multiple electrical appliances; Installing smoke alarms/detectors in homes, offices and stores as well as calling toll free lines 112 or 767, in case of emergency.

Mojola also implored and urged members of the public to support the government to curb the increase in fire and gas incidents across the metropolis.