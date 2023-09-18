Lagos Govt Visits Partially Collapsed Building in Ketu

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, along with Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Planning, conducted a visit to the Agboye Compound in Ketu, where a portion of a building collapsed last Sunday.

Accompanied by Engr. Oluwole Sotire, the Permanent Secretary, and other ministry management staff, the Commissioner and Special Adviser arrived at the site to personally assess the situation.

The affected area had already been cordoned off, and the occupants safely evacuated by relevant Lagos State Agencies.

Commissioner Olumide announced that a collaborative effort involving the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area would be initiated. This effort aims to establish a register of the occupants and ensure the secure and smooth removal of their belongings from the premises.