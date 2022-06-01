Lagos Govt, UNFPA Hold Peer Education Train For Boys Against Social Vices

As part of efforts to tackle social vices prevalent in the society and ensure healthy development among young people, the Lagos Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD), in conjunction with the United Nations Population Fund Activities (UNFPA), has organised Peer Education Training for Boys on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, Rape, Sexual/Domestic Violence and Personal Development.

In his welcome address at the two-day programme held at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry, Dr. Olugbenga Ayoola Aina, noted young people need education on reproductive and sexual health to guide them in their future roles as parents.

He explained that sexual violence occurs everywhere and across all segments of society, just as a child may be subjected to sexual abuse or exploitation at home, school or within the community.

Dr. Aina disclosed that the programme was aimed at building the capacity of adolescents and young boys to become peer educators and champions in the area of sexual as well as reproductive health and rights to put an end to gender-based violence, adding that the champions will be expected to reach as many contacts as possible within their schools or communities

In her remarks, the Programme Officer of UNFPA, Dr. Amaka Momah-Haruna, commended the State Government on its laudable efforts in promoting sexual and reproductive health while curbing social vices through its numerous policies.

One of the facilitators at the event, Mrs. Bose Deji-Oderinde, who lectured the participants drawn from 30 schools on the subject titled: “My Body”, explained how to handle challenges associated with the transition from childhood to adulthood.

In his presentation tagged: “My World”, Mr. Dayo Adeyemi, another facilitator, tutored the students on how to imbibe the right values like honesty, excellence, trust and integrity, which are the qualities they would need to become responsible leaders in the future.