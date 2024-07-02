Lagos Govt to Harness Waterways Potential for Tourism

Lagos State Government has expressed its commitment to enhancing the potential of the waterways to boost water tourism in the State.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed this during the ‘Fuji Fusion Lori Omi’ event held at the weekend on MV Adimu Orisha Barge organised by the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

She said, “The State Government is committed to enhancing water tourism in Lagos State to boost the local economy, create employment opportunities, and attract both domestic and international tourists. Hosting an event of this magnitude with the assemblage of top Nigerian fuji artiste like Pasuma, Malaika, and Atawewe on the waterways aligns with the Lagos State government’s vision of promoting the state as a prime tourist destination in Nigeria”.

Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Ladi Balogun, pointed out that featuring renowned Fuji Musicians demonstrates Lagos’s status as a hub for entertainment and tourism.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has created an enabling environment for stakeholders to explore various opportunities within the state’s blue economy.

“LAGFERRY is utilising a tripod approach of transportation, tourism, and entertainment to maximise the benefits of our waterways”, Balogun said.

While assuring that the Agency will focus on improving the passenger experience by ensuring safety, comfort, and efficiency on its boats, Balogun informed that it also aims to provide tourists with a unique and enjoyable way to experience several Lagos iconic landmarks, such as the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Eko Atlantic City, and Tarkwa Bay while also decongesting the city’s roads.

Additionally, the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Damilola Emmanuel assured Lagosians of their safety on the waterways. He highlighted LASWA’s efforts to ensure safety through sensitisation programmes, partnerships and providing safety infrastructure.

The event attracted people from all walks of life featuring giants of the Fuji genre such as Pasuma Wonder, Malaika, and Atawewe. Others were Biyi Omo Mummy and Mr. Performer.