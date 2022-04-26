News

Lagos Govt To Deliberate On Increase In Hajj Fare

Elizabeth Karrem5 mins ago
6
hajj mecca

The Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs has concluded arrangements to hold a stakeholder meeting with Intending Pilgrims, Officials of NAHCON, and Officials of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This is with a view to discussing and rubbing minds on the increase in the Hajj Fare as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in respect of the Y2022 Hajj to the Holy Land.

This meeting will come up shortly after the Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations, the date will be communicated to all concerned in due course.

However, upon preliminary inquiry, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has explained that the increase was necessitated by (1) an increase in Foreign Exchange (FOREX) rate, (2) Value Added Tax from Saudi Arabia, and (3) Cost of Aviation Fuel for the Carriers.

We, therefore, implore our Intending Pilgrims in the State to attend this very important stakeholders meeting when called, in order to clarify issues and clear other grey areas.

Meanwhile, we assure our Intending Pilgrims of continued better service and assistance in the course of carrying out this all-important Pillar of Islam.

