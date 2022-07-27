Lagos Govt Stifling My Campaign, PDP’s Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has said his campaign effort is being frustrated by the state government.

According to him, billboard companies are refunding his money and saying they have been told not to advertise him.

Jandor said this on Wednesday during an interview on Arise TV.

He said, “The moment that of Afromedia happened in Falomo here, I placed a call through to the Lagos police commissioner myself and I said to him, ‘CP, this just happened. It was removed.’ We didn’t even know, we thought it was the hoodlums who removed. It was after investigation that we realised that it was the state government, through LASAA that removed it. The company in question did say to us, ‘They have asked us not to take anything from you. We will refund your money.” Just like JCDecaux did refund our money.

“We will continue to paste our posters. Last week on the Third Mainland bridge, which is even a Federal Government road, our people put some A4 boards. They were removing it in broad day light. After paying for all of these. We won’t allow this, we will find a way to put our campaign materials out there.”