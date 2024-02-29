News

Lagos Govt Signs Agreement for Second Phase of Red Line Rail

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Red Line Rail Train

The Lagos State Government has signed the agreement for the commencement of the 2nd Phase of the Red Line Rail Project.

The 2nd Phase of the Red Line Rail will move from Ebute Metta Station in Oyingbo to connect the Blue Line rail at the National Theatre Station.

Passengers can disembark at National Theatre and connect to get to Lagos Island.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the project was on Friday inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu.

