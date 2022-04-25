Lagos Govt Signs 2022 Audited Financial Statement

In fulfilment of the statutory requirement by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Auditor-General of Lagos State, Mr. Sikiru Adeniji Salami, and the Accountant-General, Dr. Muritala Sefiu Abiodun, have signed the Lagos State Government audited financial statement for the year 2021.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, Salami expressed delight that the financial statement was submitted promptly, noting that the State Government, through the State Treasury Office, is at the vanguard of change.

He said: “In the past two years, there has been a tremendous improvement in the quality of financial statements. The Accountant-General has made the work easy by ensuring the timely submission of the management account before the stipulated deadline, thereby affirming the position of Lagos as the State of Excellence”.

The Auditor-General noted that the management letter, which discusses findings and recommendations for enhancement of internal control, has acknowledged an improvement, noting also that lapses have been reduced but some aspects still require attention.

In response, the Accountant-General said that some areas that require closer attention are already being reviewed to ensure accuracy in understanding the financial position of the State.

“There are control lapses identified by the Auditor-General, we acknowledge these observations and would reduce them to the barest minimum”, Dr. Abiodun asserted.