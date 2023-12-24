Lagos Govt Shuts Down Quilox Over Environmental Infractions

The Lagos State Government has shut down the popular Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club located in Victoria Island over safety and other environmental infractions.

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) made this disclosure on their official X handle on Sunday.

According to LASEPA, both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

LASEPA added that Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club had been found in non-compliance with essential environmental regulations set by the agency.

The agencies also warned Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over environmental violations and safety measures.