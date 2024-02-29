Business

Lagos Govt Seals Jumia Outlet in Yaba

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) saddled with the responsibility of managing all Wastewater activities in the state under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has sealed the Jumia outlet in Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba for illegal discharge of Sewage into the environment.

According to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, the exercise took place on Wednesday.

Wahab, in a terse statement, said the Jumia facility engaged the use of a submersible pumping machine to pump raw sewage from its sewage holding tanks directly into the environment on adjoining drainage outlets and road setbacks.

“The property owners will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017,” the commissioner said.

