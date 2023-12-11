Lagos Govt Sanctions Seven LASTMA Officials

Seven indicted officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been sanction by the Lagos State Government.

The sanction followed recommendations of the Personnel Management Board by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission on December 8, 2023.

A letter of Termination of Appointments and Reprimand has since been issued to all seven indicted LASTMA officials.

News of the sanction was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq.

Adebayo said, “While Five Lastma Officials indicted for corruptions received letter of Termination of appointment’, remaining two received letter of ‘Reprimand’ for absence from duty posts without leave”.

Similarly, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakara Olalekan has stated that the disciplinary action taken was in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Oki maintained that the Agency would only get better if and when members of the public shared their experiences, including positive ones, and provided evidence where applicable of perceived misdemeanours.

He implored road users in Lagos to always comply with the State Traffic Law in order not to run foul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law.

According to him, “This is necessary for all of us to promote a Greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realization of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the First Pillar of the THEMES Plus Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation).

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channeled for prompt action – 08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928503, (08129928597 WhatsApp only) & Provost on 08129928490.”

He assured that such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch.

While enjoining every motoring public to abide by the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018, Oki disclosed that cases against remaining 14 indicted LASTMA Officials are undergoing additional administrative review.