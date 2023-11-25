Lagos Govt Right to Demolish My House, Says Man

A user of X social media platform, Raji Bomodeoku, has said the Lagos State Government was right to have demolished his house in 2021.

In a post, Raji revealed how the state gave justifiable reasons for the demolition.

He made this known to debunk the rumour that the ongoing demolitions in Lagos are targeted at a particular ethnic group.

His post was reposted by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, whose ministry has been carrying out demolitions of illegal structures in Lagos.

He wrote, “I have had my house demolished by the Lagos State Government in 2021 on the Island.

“How to avoid property loss or demolition in Lagos State

“During this time, I made several attempts using major state actors to wave it but failed. The reasons given for the demolition was justified.

“I do not completely blame the government for these demolitions even if a continued awareness on the procedure for acquiring land in Lagos would go a long way in reducing encroachment on government acquisition or committed lands.

“I also disagree that these demolitions are targeted at any tribe. Government does not profile those tribes occupying properties built on committed lands(See how the state Goverment demolished a property belonging to Sir Olu Okeowo in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi despite his fame as a prominent yoruba man and accompanying wealth)

“How to avoid loosing one’s property in Lagos from my experience.

“A lot of us are quick to pay for land because of the presence of buildings around the place and assurances from Omo Onile at the expense of due diligence with the State’s land Bureau.

“The first fact that can be established is that the state will never demolish any land that has not been acquired, committed by law or by State planning parameters(this includes areas not committed but naturally reserved as right of way, set back or intended for specific government infrastructure. ( Those accusing the government of using the demolitions to target a particular tribe should research how Afolabi Ege modern market around Ojo- Abule Ado axis was leveled for the construction of road and hospitals in Iyanaba, circa 2021/2022.

“Most lands usually affected by demolitions must have violated any of the above conditions.

“The first steps before buying any land in Lagos are as follows:

“1. Verify and validate that the selling family, community or person has authority to sell and has enjoyed ownership of the said land without any encumbrance.

“You can do this by simply asking from the community members or King/ Baale if the seller is known to have rights over the portion he is selling.

“2. Request for all documents pertaining to the said land. These among others may include, excision, C of O, Governor’s consent, registered or provisional survey, receipts ,deeds of assignments or agreements court judgment or gazzete that shows the general area status and proofs that the seller has right to sell the land.

“3. Please note that step two would avail you with information to establish the status of the area. It is important to add that all the lands in Lagos have been triangulated into one single plan showing different areas and their titles or status. You can check this map at New Towns Development Authority( NTDA ) office in Ikeja or the lands Bureau.

“4. Take any of the documents or titles obtained through the seller to the lands Bureau or NTDA for verification. Don’t outsource this task to someone you can’t trust or an agent who has material interest if the land purchase deal goes through.

“The land bureau or NTDA will use the coordinates obtained from the survey particularly to provide information on the area and all information about the land you are buying and the area incase it has government interest or free for residential or mixed uses.

“Depending upon the outcome of the findings, a free or good land would bear excision, C of O, Governor’s consent ,gazzete free hold etcetera; in other words, free from government acquisition.

“Those not free or good would bear government acquisition or government acquisition and committed. Other reasons may be stated but these are the two popular quotes for a land not free or with some government interests.

It is important to add that lands under government acquisition but not committed are sometimes ratified by government and given back to the community who bears claims to them.

“This can be confirmed using the Lekki Revocation Gazzete no 26 of 13/05/1993 which revoked most lands at Lekki.”