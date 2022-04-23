News

Lagos Govt Reopens Chrisland Schools

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday, 25th April, 2022.

The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident.

The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

The Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the State within the next one month.

